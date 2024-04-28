“Need to Change Govt in Odisha,” says JP Nadda at Berhampur Poll Campaign

Berhampur: Addressing the Vijay Sankalp Samavesh at Ambapua in Berhampur, BJP National President JP Nadda started his speech with Jay Jagannath and then paid tributes to Madhu Babu and Krishnachandra Gajapati on Sunday.

Nadda then called for a change in the Odisha government, cautioning everyone about the upcoming elections. He said, “This government needs to be changed. The people of Odisha are left out of Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Such a government should not exist. Despite the opposition government, Modi has given maximum grants to Odisha. Railway budget for Odisha has been increased by 12 times. 25 railway stations are under construction at a cost of Rs 550 crore.”

Nadda criticized the BJD Government for fostering misrule in the state and instituting a ‘Babu Raj’ in Odisha. He voiced his concern over the influx of outsiders introduced by Naveen Babu and encouraged the people to resist foreign rule. He asks the sitting government whether the people of Odisha are incompetent as they are hiring outsiders. He also criticized the current rule for corruption, especially for chit fund corruption case.

Nadda highlighted that this election presents an opportunity to take Odisha forward. He expressed confidence in the BJP candidates’ victory, attributing it to the affection, vitality, and enthusiasm of the people. He assured that the development guaranteed by PM Modi in Delhi would result in prosperity in Odisha if BJP is elected. He added that the Modi government has revolutionized the culture and definition of Indian politics.

He recalled that a decade ago, people believed that no change would occur here. People assumed that politics would remain in the hands of the corrupt. However, since Modi became Prime Minister, even the world acknowledges that India has transformed.

We are now advancing with the developed India approach. This election is not about winning any particular candidate but about a developed India. Previously, politics was based on caste and religion. But Modi has redefined its meaning. Politics of report cards is ongoing under Modi’s leadership.

The global economy has been shaken due to Corona and the war in Ukraine. However, under Modi’s leadership, the country’s economy is flourishing. Ten years ago, India’s economic system was ranked 11th. Under leadership of Modi, India’s economic system has ascended to the 5th place globally.

If Modi becomes the Prime Minister for the third time, the country’s economy will attain the third place. India has secured the third position behind Japan in the automobile sector. In petrochemicals, our exports have surged by 6%. Earlier, all mobiles in the market came with the ‘Made in China’ tag, but within just 10 years, they now read Made in Bharat or Made in India.

Under Modi’s leadership, people from all walks of life have gained strength. One and a half lakh villages are connected with optical fibre. Modi is allocating 3 to 5 crore rupees to each panchayat. 80 crore people are provided free rations every month under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, benefiting 3 lakh 20 thousand people in Odisha.

11 crore 78 lakh farmers are receiving money directly in their account. Modi has now decided that India will be self-sufficient in pulses and oil within 5 years. 10 crore women have been given gas connections under the Ujjwala Yojana.

About 53 lakh women in Odisha have received gas connections. In the last 5 years, 4 crore people have been provided proper houses. Everyone will be exempt from electricity bills in the next 5 years. Nadda stated that free electricity will be supplied to all under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Yojana as every citizen will be made self-reliant for electricity.

Nadda arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar at around 6.00 pm and then flew to Rangeilunda airstrip in a helicopter. Senior state party leaders, including BJP state unit president Manmohan Samal, national vice-president Baijayant Panda and the party’s candidate for the Berhampur Lok Sabha seat Pradeep Panigrahy welcomed him at the meeting venue in Ambapua.