Leopard Skins Nails Pangolin Scales Seized
Nayagarh: Leopard Skins, Nails, Pangolin Scales Seized, Two Held

By Itishree Sethy
Nayagarh: The forest department officials on Thursday seized about 16 Leopard skins, nails and over 1.5 kg of pangolin scales from Nayagarh and arrested two persons in this connection.

Based on a reliable source, the team of cops conducted a raid in Kurumi village under Banigochha police station limits in the district and apprehended the two traders. The body parts of the two animals were seized from their possessions.

A case has been registered in the police station against the two accused. The accused have been forwarded to the court.

