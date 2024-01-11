12th Fail Fame IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma Reveals Fees of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan For Umang Police Event

Mumbai: 12th Fail fame IPS officer Manoj Kumar delved into his experiences working alongside Bollywood’s elite. He provided a glimpse into the industry dynamics by revealing the fees taken by stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for their appearances at such events.

Do you know IPS Manoj Sharma plays a pivotal role in organising the so-called famous Umang, a prominent police event in Mumbai.

In an interaction with Lallantop, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma was asked how celebs behave at these official events. Manoj revealed he learned all of them are quite humble. The big Bollywood stars attended the function just because the Mumbai Police invited them. When asked about celeb’s fees to attend and perform on the stage, Manoj revealed it’s for free. “Be it anyone, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh or Shah Rukh Khan, everyone comes for it. That programme continues for about five hours, including the performances”, concluded the IPS officer.

For 12th Fail movie, Manoj Sharma worked closely with Vikrant Massey and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The IPS officer also shared a post for Vikrant saying, “From the day he learned that Vikrant is going to play this role, he became part of the family! Vikrant won everyone’s heart in the family including his children and he entered in my soul. Vikrant, I lived my life once again because of you!”

At Umang, celebrities from the television and Bollywood fraternity come together to entertain the officers and women in uniform and salute them for ensuring the city’s safety throughout the year.