Dino James wins ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, Arjit Taneja becomes 1st runner-up

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty-hosted ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13’ which premiered on July 15 has finally ended. Dino James lifted the trophy and emerged as the winner. Other contestants in the top five were Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma and Rashmeet Kaur. Towards the end, Arjit and Dino pitted against each other for the title.

Winner Dino James presented an original rap song describing his journey on the show. Being an ace performer throughout the show, he was also appreciated by the host for being fearless not only while performing stunts, but also whenever he had to voice his opinions.

Talking about his victory, Dino James said in a statement, “Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 came into my life as a blessing and I am grateful to have had such an amazing time on this iconic show. I value the appreciation I got from Rohit sir and the opportunity to be bigger than my fears. I never imagined I had the capacity to become this evolved version of myself. The friendships I formed on this show were totally unexpected but precious. I dedicate my victory to my fans, who have been super supportive, and I am touched that their love has come my way in abundance.”

Dino James with host Rohit Shetty and runner-up Arjit Taneja. (Photo: PR) Dino James with the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 trophy. (Photo: PR) Dino James got a car after winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. (Photo: PR)

The top three contestants who made it to the finale are Aishwarya Sharma, Dino James, and Arijit Taneja. The first stunt was performed by Arjit Taneja and he successfully completed it. The next stunt was performed by Aishwarya Sharma, but she couldn’t complete the given stunt.

Apart from Dino James, this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi featured Daisy Shah, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjum Fakih, Arjit Taneja, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Soundous Moufakir, Sheezan Khan, Aishwarya Sharma, Rashmeet Kaur, Nyrra Banerjee and Archana Gautam. The show will be replaced by Bigg Boss 17 over the weekend.