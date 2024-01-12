Odisha Vigilance Nabs Traffic Inspector, Over Rs. 11 Lakh Seized

Angul: Odisha Vigilance sleuths intercepted a Traffic Inspector of Angul district and seized Rs. 11,15,470 from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Jitendra Kumar Behera, Traffic Inspector of Talcher sub-division in Angul district.

Based on an intelligence input, a team of Odisha Vigilance intercepted the accused at Trinath Bazar, Balianta, Bhubaneswar while he was travelling in his vehicle bearing Regd. no OD 33T 3839 from Talcher to Astarang. Rs. 11,15,470 cash was recovered from his possession and seized.

Following the interception, house search was carried out at his rented house at Talcher and house at Astarang from DA angle which are continuing.

During searches so far, Cash of Rs 3,08,750 and 336 gm gold from rented house at Talcher and Rs 10 Lakhs from house at Astarang have been unearthed. With this, total cash seizure comes to approx. Rs 24.24 Lakhs.

Further, searches are in progress at the house of Krushna Chandra Behera, brother of Jitendra Kumar Behera, located at Paradeep.