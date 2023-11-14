National Road Safety Short Film Festival 2023: Entry Deadline Extended To Nov 20

Cuttack: The last date for submission of films for the 2nd edition of the National Road Safety Short Film Festival is extended from 17th November 2023 to 20th November 2023. The decision came after requests from filmmakers and citizens for greater participation in the road safety public awareness initiative.

The festival aims to raise awareness of road safety issues and promote increased engagement in road safety cooperation in the state of Odisha as well as across the nation to reduce road accidents and fatalities related to it.

Winners will be selected by a judging panel of film industry professionals and non-industry professionals, luminaries from different walks of life. In an attempt to sensitize people on road safety, the Transport Department, Govt. of Odisha organised the first edition of the National Road Safety Short Film Festival in 2022 a first-of-its-kind event in the country.

A total of 230 entries were received in 6 languages from 8 states. It was appreciated by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety and was adjudged as one of the best practices for Road Safety awareness.

Filmmakers, amateur film enthusiasts and students can submit their entries. The film can be a Documentary, Experimental, Narrative, Fiction, Non-fiction or Animation. The original film should be in FULL HD (1920×1080) format or above. The total duration of a film can be a maximum of 120 seconds (2 minutes) in length, including front and end credits.

Filmmakers can mail their entry via Google Drive or We Transfer Link to roadsafetyshortfilms@gmail.com.

All the details are available at http://odishatransport.gov.in/. The festival will offer cash prizes in different categories worth Rs. 8 lakhs plus.

Prize money in different categories:

Odia Category

Best Film:Rs.1,00,000,First Runner Up-Rs.80,000, Second Runner up- Rs.60,000

Best Director: Rs.25, 000

Best Music: Rs.25, 000

Best Cinematography: Rs.25, 000

Best Actor/Actress: Rs.25, 000

Non-Odia Category

Best Film:Rs.1,00,000,First Runner Up-Rs.80,000, Second Runner up- Rs.60,000

Best Director: Rs.25, 000

Best Music: Rs.25, 000

Best Cinematography: Rs.25, 000

Best Actor/Actress: Rs.25, 000

Film screenings will be organized at Berhampur (01.12.2023), Sambalpur (04.12.2023) and Angul(07.12.2023). The grand finale of the festival will be held in Bhubaneswar on 12.12.2023.