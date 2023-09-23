Nagpur Flooded After Overnight Rain, Rescue Operations Underway

Heavy rains lashed Nagpur city from Friday midnight, inundating low-lying areas and triggering measures to shift people from these pockets to safer places.

According to the weather department, Nagpur airport reported 106 mm of rainfall till 5.30 am. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is from Nagpur, took to X to share that he is continuously monitoring the rain situation in the city.

First glimpses of #NagpurRains . The city seems to be inundated and lower areas completely submerged. It rains extremely heavy midnight pic.twitter.com/MukuSPKO7Q — MK (@iam_manishk) September 23, 2023

“There has been incessant rainfall due to which the Ambazari lake is overflowing. The low-lying area around it is affected more due to this. Other parts of the city too are affected,” said his office on X.

Streets in Maharashtra’s Nagpur turned into rivers on Saturday as shocking visuals showed cars parked on roads completely submerged in flood waters and rescuers using boats to rescue stranded people in the city.

#Nagpurrains have been disastrous. Nagpur railway station scenes through the night. Video received on WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/ft140n78l8 — Sukhada (@appadappajappa) September 23, 2023

According to officials, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued as many as 300 people after heavy rains triggered a spate in the Ambajhari Lake causing floods in low-lying areas of Nagpur .

Teams are working very actively to ensure safety all citizens #nagpurrains pic.twitter.com/xFxxVHcuX1 — abhishek mishra (@amofficial05) September 23, 2023

District Collector of Nagpur Vipin Itankar said the city recorded 100-125 mm of rainfall in the last night leading to overflow of the lake. Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Nagpur for the last two days. The weather agency has already announced an alert for rainfall for Saturday as well.

“Due to 100-125 mm incessant rainfall in the night, Ambajhari Lake overflowed which resulted in waterlogging in the low-lying areas. 200-300 people were rescued from there by the NDRF and SDRF teams,” Itankar told news agency ANI. The official said that there is an alert for rain today as well. “So I appeal to the people to be vigilant”.

He advised people living in low-lying areas “should move to higher grounds for safety”.

Two columns of Indian Army have been deployed for relief ops at Nagpur, based on requisition by Dist Administration.#NagpurRains pic.twitter.com/gdGJlAnmbK — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 23, 2023

Visuals from the rainfall-affected areas showed a team of NDRF carrying out rescue operations, helping people to come out from flooded homes and streets.

Waterlogging was also reported at Canal Road Ramdaspeth in Nagpur where locals were stuck in their houses as flood waters gushed into their homes. The state government said it is “continuously monitoring the situation”.

Honorary Secretary of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Sandip Joshi said that rescue operations led by NDRF, Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Nagpur Collectorate are underway. “We are in contact with the deputy CM and updating him about the situation,” the official said while noting that rumours should not be spread on social media in connection with rain-related incidents.

In a video that went viral on social media, office-goers were seen wading through water-logged roads and submerged public transport buses while another video showed a man perching on a window, waiting for the waters to subside following heavy rains in the area.