Minor Girl Gangraped In Balasore: 3 Accused, Hotel Manager Held

Balasore: The police have arrested three people on the charge of gangraping a minor girl in Balasore Sadar police station area at Hotel Golden Plaza under Chandipur police station limits.

The police seized 2 motorcycles, 3 mobiles and the register of the hotel from the accused. According to the police, the minor was called to the hotel by Silu Senapati (21) of Kudia village, who is said to be her boyfriend. Later, the minor along with Silu, Kshithanshu Senapati (21) of Aradabazar under Sahadevakhunta police station, and Bikas Tapaswi (22) of Selada village took the minor to the hotel at Chandipur when they took turns to outrage her modesty.

This apart, the perpetrators also recorded the entire shameful act on a mobile phone which was also seized by the police.

Reportedly, the minor girl is undergoing treatment at Balasore district headquarters hospital for consuming poison after the incident. A case of 283/23 has been registered in Sadar police station under Sections 363, 366 (A), 506, 34, 376 (DA), 109 and 6, 15 and 17 of POCSO Act on the basis of a complaint lodged by the minor’s mother.

In this case, three youths have been arrested by the police, while the manager of the hotel has also been held. Further, the police have written to the Sub Collector to seal the hotel in connection with the rape case.