Cyclone Remal: One Student Dead, 12 Others Injured By Falling Trees In Assam

Dispur: Cyclone Remal has unleashed havoc in various parts of Assam, causing storms in many areas with widespread destruction and claiming one life while injuring several others.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged citizens to remain indoors and exercise caution as the state grapples with the aftermath of the cyclone.

In Marigaon district, tragedy struck as a student identified as Kausik Bordoloi Amphi, aged 17, lost his life due to falling trees.

Additionally, in Dekhiajuli, twelve students sustained injuries as a result of falling trees.