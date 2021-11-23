Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Bangarraju’ Teaser Unveiled!

Mumbai: On the occasion of Naga Chaitanya’s birthday, the teaser of his upcoming film Bangarraju has been released today.

Nagarjuna shared the teaser of Bangarraju on social media. Sharing the teaser on his Twitter handle, the Wild Dog actor wrote, “Presenting our China Bangarraja on his birthday. Love you ra.”

In the teaser, Naga Chaitanya can be seen wearing a watch, jewellery, and sunglasses of Bangarraju (played by Nagarjuna) and imitating him.

Talking about the film, Bangarraju is a sequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana, also stars Ramya Krishna, Krithi Shetty, Chalapathi Rao, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, and Jhansi. Zee Studios is co-producing the project with Annapurna Studios.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya has Thank You and Laal Singh Chaddha in the pipeline.