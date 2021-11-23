Oppo Enco Free 2i Earbuds To Launch This Week: Details Here

New Delhi: Oppo Enco Free 2i TWS earbuds are all set to launch alongside the Oppo Reno 7 series on 25 November. It is expected to offer 5W charging speed, and may not support fast charging. Here are details that you must know about these hearing devices.

Price

The Oppo Enco Free 2 TWS earbuds were launched in China in May this year for a price of CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,800). Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, IP54 rating water, and dust resistance were the key features of the earbuds. They have 10mm drivers that provide a sound frequency response of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. The Oppo Enco Free 2 also packs a 41mAh battery inside each earbud and a 480mAh battery inside the charging case.

Specification

On the specification front, the earbuds were reportedly come with Bluetooth v5 for pairing and have a 10m connectivity range. The earbuds are said to deliver a frequency response range of 20–20,000Hz.

Moreover, the latest device is expected to offer 5W charging speed, and may not support fast charging. Also, the details regarding the IPS rating are unknown at the moment.