Myanmar Military Leader Takes PM Role, Promises To Hold Elections By 2023

Bangkok: Myanmar’s military ruler Min Aung Hlaing has taken on the role of prime minister in a newly formed caretaker government. The move comes six months after the Myanmar junta seized power from the civilian government, saying the elections, which were won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling party, were fraudulent.

Repeating his pledge to hold elections by 2023, Min Aung Hlaing in a speech on Sunday said his administration is ready to work with a future regional envoy on Myanmar.

In his speech, Min Aung Hlaing repeated a pledge to restore democracy, saying, “We will accomplish the provisions of the state of emergency by August 2023”.

He added: “I guarantee the establishment of a union based on democracy and federalism.”

Shortly after the coup, junta leaders promised new elections within two years.

Min Aung Hlaing also said his administration would work with any special envoy named by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

On February 1, 2021, the Myanmar junta carried out a coup d’etat and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party. He said that the coup was in line with the constitution while Myanmar’s electoral commission dismissed the fraud allegations.

Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged with several crimes, including breaking COVID protocols and illegally possessing walkie-talkies.

Myanmar junta has faced months of protests since February as the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group has accused the armed forces of killing 939 people in a bid to suppress dissent.