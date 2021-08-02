share Olympic high jump gold
Wonderful Olympic moment! High Jumpers From Qatar, Italy Share Gold Medal

Tokyo: Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi ultimately shared a rare Olympic athletics gold in the high jump.

Barshim – giving Qatar its first Olympic track and field title – and Tamberi recorded a best clearance of 2.37 metres.

Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus also cleared that height to set a national record. However, he missed out on a share of the gold because of an earlier failure.

Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim added Olympic gold to his list of accolades — and persuaded organisers to share it with his friend and rival, Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi.

It appeared to be a wonderful Olympic moment, a classic example of sportsmanship.

Both Barshim, 30, and the 29-year-old Tamberi did not have a failed attempt until they attempted to clear the 2.39-metre mark.

After three failures each at 2.39, they ended up tied and entered a conversation with an Olympic official, who first offered them a “jump-off” to decide the matter.

“Can we have two golds,” Barshim asked him.

The official nodded, and the two athletes clasped hands and whooped for joy.

Gianmarco Tamberi, left, reacts after sharing gold with Mutaz Essa Barshim, center, in the men's high jump.

