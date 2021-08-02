Wonderful Olympic moment! High Jumpers From Qatar, Italy Share Gold Medal

Tokyo: Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi ultimately shared a rare Olympic athletics gold in the high jump.

Barshim – giving Qatar its first Olympic track and field title – and Tamberi recorded a best clearance of 2.37 metres.

Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus also cleared that height to set a national record. However, he missed out on a share of the gold because of an earlier failure.

Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim added Olympic gold to his list of accolades — and persuaded organisers to share it with his friend and rival, Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi.

It appeared to be a wonderful Olympic moment, a classic example of sportsmanship.

Both Barshim, 30, and the 29-year-old Tamberi did not have a failed attempt until they attempted to clear the 2.39-metre mark.

After three failures each at 2.39, they ended up tied and entered a conversation with an Olympic official, who first offered them a “jump-off” to decide the matter.

“Can we have two golds,” Barshim asked him.

The official nodded, and the two athletes clasped hands and whooped for joy.