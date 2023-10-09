Much-awaited Metro Services to Whitefield IT Corridor Begins in B’luru

Bengaluru: On Monday, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) served the Whitefield IT corridor by the metro.

Since thousands of techies work at major MNC businesses in the Whitefield, Hoodi, and Mahadevapura areas, software workers eagerly anticipated the project.

The people and other organizations pressured the authorities to launch the urgently required metro services without waiting for the inauguration.

The metro authorities responded to the demand and started their services early this morning.

As the metro service ended hours and hours of travel and traffic woes, thousands of techies flocked to the metro stations to celebrate the occasion.

One of the worst traffic bottlenecks in Bengaluru is thought to be the one at K.R. Puram and Hoodi.

According to officials, the metro will run trains along the purple line from Challaghatta on Mysuru Road to the Whitefield neighborhood. It is 43.5 kilometers long. It takes 1.40 hours to complete the trip, which stops at 37 train stops. The ticket from Challaghatta to Whitefield is fixed at Rs 60.

The techies formerly had to disembark from K.R. Puram and board feeder buses, city buses, or private transportation to get to offices. The section will link the city’s east and west sides. The metro currently covers 73.81 kilometers, and by the end of the year, it hopes to have 100 kilometers of service available.