Traffic Cops’ Tough Action Against Drunk Drivers During Festive Season

Bhubaneswar: The traffic division of the Commissionerate Police announced on Monday that it will focus extra attention on drunk driving cases over the upcoming holiday season.

On Monday, Traffic ACP Jayant Kumar Dora announced that the Commissionerate Police had started a unique campaign on October 7 and 8. For driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on the wrong side of the road, parking illegally, and other traffic law breaches, over 220 people have received legal penalties.

“A two-day campaign against driving on the wrong side of the road, driving while intoxicated, using modified silencers, and other offenses was launched. Six incidences of drunk driving and 201 wrong-side detections had been made, according to Dora.

Dora added that the Commissionerate Police had initiated a similar campaign and would continue this crackdown.

“We urge everyone to follow traffic laws. We are concentrating on the city’s main thoroughfares where accidents caused by wrong-side driving are possible. Unique campaigns would be launched around the clock at various locations throughout the city during Durga Puja,” Dora said.