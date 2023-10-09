Bus strike on hold till Oct 31

Bhubaneswar: All Odisha Bus Owners Association Secretary has informed that the strike has been put on hold till October 31. Amid plans by private bus owners to launch an indefinite strike across Odisha from Tuesday, officials of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) held a meeting with their leaders on Monday to

discuss their demands in a bid to prevent the stir.

Describing the meeting as ‘fruitful,” general secretary of the Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association later announced that the strike has been put on hold till October 31 after the steering committee meeting.

