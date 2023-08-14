Mortal remains of martyred Odia Jawan Nilanchal Patel reaches Bargarh

Bhubaneswar: Mortal remains of Odia Jawan Nilanchal Patel, who martyred during patrolling in Manipur, reach his native village in Bargarh.

Reportedly, people from all walks of life pay last respect to the jawan. Meanwhile, his last rites will be held at Baghapali village under Bheden police limits with full State honours.

Nilachal, who was working as a jawan in Assam Rifles, was martyred during patrolling on Friday night. It was way back in 2004 when Nilachal had joined the Assam Rifles.

On the fateful day, the vehicle in which Nilachal was travelling met with an accident.