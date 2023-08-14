Ahead of BB OTT 2 finale, Abhishek Malhan admitted to hospital

Mumbai: A day before Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale, Abhishek Malhan got hospitalised. The famous influencer has been the fans’ favourite and has a strong following in the show as well. However, Abhishek was not keeping from the past week. And now, Abhsihek’s sister, Prerna Malhan has confirmed that Abhishek has been admitted to the hospital.

On her Twitter, Prena wrote, “Just got to know Abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted in the hospital. So, he won’t be able to perform for y’all tonight. He has entertained us thoroughly through and through the season. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery.”

As soon as the tweet was shared, several netizens wished Abhishek speedy recovery.

For Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy, Abhishek is competing with Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt. The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will happen on Monday, August 14, and host Salman Khan will announce the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The voting lines are still open. Vote for your favourite.