Two Arrested For Murder Of Odisha Woman In Lucknow

Lucknow: Police have arrested two men for the murder of a 27-year-old woman from Odisha. The woman’s body was found in the backseat of an abandoned car parked at the city’s Vrindavan Colony last Thursday, Lucknow police officials said on Sunday.

The officials reasoned that the murder was the fallout of an extra-marital affair between one of the accused, Vishnu Kumar Dwivedi (32) from Kanpur’s Barra, and the woman. They said Dwivedi, with the help of his friend Suraj Gupta alias Anuj (33), who hailed from Etawah, smothered her to death with a bedsheet.

Sharing further details, inspector in-charge (IIC) of PGI police station Rana Rajesh Kumar Singh said Dwivedi and Gupta had been booked for the murder of the woman, who was later identified as Sushmita Raut.

The police official said the woman had come to Lucknow on a job hunt.

The IIC said Dwivedi, who’s was already married, had an affair with Raut and another woman. Raut and Dwivedi had a spat when the woman asked Dwivedi to marry her. On the pretext of inviting her to a birthday party, the two friends got her drunk and killed her in the car.

The IIC said the car was found parked in the thickets near an overhead water tank at Sector-19, Vrindavan Yojana and its rear door was found to be open. The body was first spotted by a group of youngsters who were playing cricket nearby.