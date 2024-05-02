Ex-VLW Gets 3-Yr Jail for Embezzling Govt Funds in Nayagarh

Bhubaneswar: Krushna Chandra Kanhar, the former Village Level Worker (VLW) and Executive Officer of Padmabati Gram Panchayat under Bhapur Block of Nayagarh district was arrested today from his residence. The arrest was made on the strength of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued by the 2nd Additional Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

Kanhar, along with two other accused, Kartikeswar Padhy, a retired Assistant Engineer, and Pramod Kumar Sethy, a Junior Engineer, both from Bhapur Block, Nayagarh, were convicted for misappropriation of government funds. The funds were allocated for the execution of sub-standard cement concrete road works under the Bhapur Block in Nayagarh district under the FDR scheme.

The court sentenced the convicts to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for three years and imposed a fine of Rs. 20,000 each. In case of default, they will undergo RI for an additional six months for the offences under section 420, 468, 471 IPC & Sec. 13(2) of P.C. Act, 1988. They were also sentenced to RI for four months and a fine of Rs. 5,000 each for the offence under section 120-B of IPC. All sentences are to run concurrently.

Following the conviction, Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the dismissal of Kanhar from service. During the hearing, Kanhar’s absence resulted in the issuance of the NBW against him.