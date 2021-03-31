‘Mo Bus’ Passenger Critical After Being ‘Pushed’ By Conductor 

Bhubaneswar: A passenger was critically injured after being allegedly pushed by the conductor of ‘Mo Bus’ at Hansapal square on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday evening.

The victim, Nirmalendu Parida, was travelling in a ‘Mo Bus’ when the conductor allegedly pushed him out of the running vehicle over some issues. He fell down and the bus ran over his left leg causing serious injuries.

While the reason behind pushing the passenger out the bus is yet to be ascertained, a probe has been ordered into the incident.

Parida is reportedly undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the State capital.

‘Mo Bus’ is the city bus services which is run by Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) in twin city (Bhubaneswar- Cuttack) and Puri.