Miscreants Steal Ashtadhatu Idols From Maa Maheswari Temple In Sambalpur

Rairakhol: Miscreants allegedly loot two Ashtadhatu idols of Maa Durga from Maa Maheswari temple in Burda village under Rairakhol block in Sambalpur district.

According to the information, some miscreants barged into the temple late on Friday night breaking the key and decamped with two Ashtadhatu idols of Maa Durga. The incident came to light on Saturday. The temple priests along with the royal family members have complained about the theft in the police station.

It is worth mentioning that, there is dissatisfaction among the people due to the increasing number of thefts in various temples in this area. Hence, people have demanded to tighten the police patrolling system.