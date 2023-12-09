PM Modi attributes India’s 7.7 per cent GDP growth to transformative reforms in ‘Infinity Forum 2.0’ address

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the ‘Infinity Forum 2.0’ conference via video link, highlighted India’s impressive 7.7% GDP growth in the first six months of the current fiscal year. He credited this success to the country’s strengthening economy and the transformative reforms implemented over the last decade. Modi expressed his government’s vision to position Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City as a global hub for new-age financial and technology services.

Recognising India’s role as one of the fastest-growing fintech markets, he emphasised GIFT City’s emergence as a significant center. The PM also called for expert insights into developing a market mechanism for green credits.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the second edition of the Infinity Forum, a global fintech thought leadership platform, on Saturday. This forum is a collaborative effort by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and GIFT City, under the auspices of the Government of India. The event serves as a precursor to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, as indicated in a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The Infinity Forum is designed to be a hub for the discovery, discussion, and development of progressive ideas, tackling pressing problems, and exploring innovative technologies on a global scale. The theme for this edition is ‘GIFT-IFSC: Nerve Centre for New Age Global Financial Services.’ The forum will unfold through three tracks, each featuring an “Infinity Talk” by a senior industry leader and discussions led by panels of industry experts and practitioners from the financial sector in India and around the world. These discussions aim to offer practical insights and implementable solutions.