Miscreants Slit Man’s Throat, Decamp With Cash Bag In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants looted a bag containing Rs 6,000 cash after slitting the throat of a person in Damana area of Bhubaneswar in the wee hours of Tuesday.

As per reports, the incident took place when the man was going to a shop early this morning. The miscreants waylaid him and threatened him with a knife to hand over the cash bag. When the man tried to resist, the miscreants cut his throat and decamped with the cash bag.

The injured man was rescued by the locals and admitted to a private hospital for treatment. On intimation, police reached the scene and initiated a probe.