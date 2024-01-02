Body Of Missing Child Recovered From Pond In Balasore Village

Balasore: Body of a three-year-old child who went missing yesterday was recovered from a pond in Raipur village under Khaira tehsil in Balasore district today.

As per reports, the child went missing while playing outside his house at Raipur village. His family members searched him everywhere but could not find him. Later they informed the fire service personnel.

On receiving information, the fire brigades rushed there and launched a search operation to rescue the child. Today, the dead body of the child was recovered from the pond in front of his house. A pall of gloom descended on the village after his death.