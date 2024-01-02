Man Shot Dead By Drunk Elder Brother In Sundargarh

Sundargarh: A man was shot dead by his drunk elder brother during a picnic at Teterkela ghat under Bisra police limits in Sundargarh district.

As per reports, the incident occurred while the two brothers were on a picnic party at Teterkela ghat. Due to some reasons a conflict arose between them and being drunk, the elder brother killed his own younger brother by firing at him.

The accused was detained by the police and the dead body was sent for post-mortem. The exact cause of the murder will be known after investigation, police said.