Miscreants Make Failed Bid To Loot Gramya Bank In Puri’s Satyabadi

Puri: Unidentified miscreants made a vain bid to loot Rural bank at Sarangajodi market under Satyabadi police station in Puri district late last night.

Taking the advantage of the power outage, the miscreants broke the lock of the gate and barged into the bank. They tried to break the locker with sharp weapons but failed.

The incident came to light in the morning when the bank staffs noticed the lock of the door broken. they immediately informed the police about this.

On intimation, a team of cops led by Vijay Ketan Behera, Inspector-in-Charge of Satyabadi police station immediately reached the spot and started investigation. Afterwards, the SDPO of Pipili along with the scientific teams led by Aditya Ranjan Nayak reached there for detailed investigation.