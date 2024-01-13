Adult Film Star Thaina Fields Found Dead at Her Home Months after She Alleged Sex Abuse in Industry

Peru: Twenty four-year-old Peruvian adult film star Thaina Fields was found dead over the weekend at her home in Trujillo several months after she alleged abuse in the adult film industry.

The news of her death was first revealed by newspaper La República citing an interview with fellow adult content creator Alejandra Sweet. Sweet said she is saddened by the news of her friend’s death and said she cannot give any additional details. Sweet was a close friend of Fields.

She urged people to pray for Fields and thanked people who truly appreciated her. “Guys, I will only tell you to pray for her and for the people who truly appreciated her and not only saw her out of pure morbidity. From where she is, I am sure she is a little angel,” Sweet said in an Instagram post.

Milky Perú, one of the production companies she worked with, also mourned her death. She boasted 225,000 followers on TikTok at the time of her death. “We can’t believe this, we refuse to be without you, we would like to see you one more time. We hope someone wakes us up from this bad dream, you will always be in our hearts. Thank you for allowing us to be part of your life,” the company said in a statement.

Eight months before her death, Fields — whose real first name was Abigail — said she suffered “very strong” sexual harassment in the adult film industry.

“I have suffered sexual harassment and abuse after starting to create adult content. At first … many thought that by hiring me they could do what they wanted with me, but then I came home, took a bath and cried,” Fields said.

“It happened to me many times. It is very difficult to be a woman and create adult content when society is literally in s–t,” Fields explained.