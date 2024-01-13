Red Alert As Delhi Records Coldest Day Of Season

New Delhi: Delhi today recorded the coldest night of this winter for a second day in a row with minimum temperature dipping to 3 degrees Celsius in Aya Nagar, the last village of Delhi on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in view of cold and dense fog conditions in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Last night the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 3.9 degrees Celsius as cold wave conditions continued its grip over Delhi-NCR. The minimum temperature in Lodi Road was recorded at 3.4 degrees, 3.6 in Safdarjung, 3.9 in Ridge and 5.8 in Palam, the IMD said.

Eighteen Delhi-bound trains have been delayed by 1-6 hours due to weather-related conditions in Delhi and several other parts of the country. According to news agency ANI, several flight operations were delayed at the Delhi airport due to low visibility amid fog.

According to India Meteorological Department, the visibility at Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s main weather station, was 200 metres at 5:30 am. Visuals showed thick layer of fog over several parts of the national capital today morning.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 365 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The IMD said red alert has been issued in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh and yellow alert, in view of cold and foggy conditions, has also been issued in Rajasthan.

The weather department has also issued yellow alert for the next 3 days in the national capital as cold wave conditions are unlikely to abate. The maximum temperature today is likely to settle around 19 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

“Dense to very dense fog has been reported in isolated parts of Punjab and East Uttar Pradesh, while dense fog has been recorded in isolated pockets over Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Gangetic West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. Moderate fog was recorded in isolated pockets over Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh,” the IMD said.