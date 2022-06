Miscreants Loot Over Rs 5L From Expensive Liquor Bottles Outlet In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted Rs 5.50 lakh in cash from an expensive liquor bottles outlet in Bhubaneswar.

Reportedly, the incident occurred at an expensive liquor bottles outlet near Jaydev Vihar in the state capital.

The whole incident was has been captured on CCTV.

On the basis of CCTV footage, police have started an investigation into the matter.