Amid Protests, Indian Army Issues Notification For Agniveer Recruitment

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Monday issued a notification for the recruitment of ‘Agniveers’ under the Agnipath recruitment schemes. The notification comes amid the ongoing protests across the country.

The Army said that it would open registration from July onwards.

Centre’s Agnipath scheme is the recruitment of soldiers between 17.5 and 21 years in the armed forces for a four-year period, followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

The Home Ministry has further decided to give 3 years of age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles.

Earlier, the Centre raised the upper age limit for recruitment to 23 years for 2022 as a one-time measure in a bid to pacify the protesters.

The recruits under the new scheme can move on to other jobs when their tenure gets over. The army would retain those who show incredible skills during their service.