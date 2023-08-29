Miscreants Loot Jewellery Worth Lakhs After Attacking Shop Owner In Kandhamal

Phulbani: Three unidentified miscreants attacked the owner of a jewellery shop and made away with gold & silver ornaments worth lakhs in the Baliguda area of Kandhamal district on Tuesday.

According to reports, Subash Achary of the Nuasahi area of Baliguda was opening his jewellery shop this morning at around 10 am when three men armed with deadly sharp weapons and pistols attacked him.

The miscreants first hacked Subash’s hand and opened blank firing to terrorize others. They fled the scene on a motorcycle after looting jewellery worth lakhs from the shop.

Subash was seriously injured in the attack and was admitted to the Baliguda Hospital for treatment.

On receiving the information, the Baliguda police reached the spot and started an investigation by first checking the CCTV footage. But, the accused are still at large.