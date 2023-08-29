Centre slashes domestic LPG cylinder price by Rs 200

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday announced to slash the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 200. At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre arrived at the decision at a time when the nation is celebrating Onam and ahead of Raksha Bandha.

Briefing reporters on the decision of the union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said the decision is a gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the women of the country on Onam and Raksha Bandhan.

“The prices of the LPG gas cylinders for domestic use have been brought down by Rs 200 per cylinder, for each and every user. At the same time, 75 lakhs new gas connections will be given under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana’, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday.

“PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries are already getting Rs 200 subsidy…but they will also be benefitted from the decrease in the rate, that means the rate reduction for the PM Ujjwala Yojana’ beneficiaries will be Rs 400 per cylinder…” said Thakur.