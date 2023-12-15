Miscreants Loot Gold Weighing 870 Grams, Rs 20 Lakh Cash By Stabbing Trader In Rourkela

Rourkela: Three unidentified miscreants reportedly stabbed a jewellery trader and looted gold ornaments and cash from him in the Malgodam area in Rourkela on Friday.

According to the sources, the robbers attacked the gold trader, identified as Pradeep Kumar Soni and his friend while they were on their way home at Basanti Colony on a scooter.

The miscreants waylaid them and when they noticed gold jewellery in the bag, they knifed the trader and decamped with around 870 grams of gold and Rs 20 lakh cash.

Pradeep sustained cut injuries on his hand and was rushed to the hospital. Later, he lodged an FIR with the Plant Site police station in this regard.

Based on the complaint, police have initiated a probe into the matter.