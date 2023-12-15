Jio redefines OTT entertainment with JioTV Premium Plans
Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the New Year, Jio has brought a wide range of entertainment options for its customers. The company has launched 3 new mobile plans with a free OTT app subscription called JioTV Premium Plans.
- Jio prepaid users will now enjoy unlimited entertainment with JioTV Premium Plans
- Monthly, Quarterly & Annual plans bundled with unlimited data, voice, SMS and subscription to up to 14 leading OTT subscriptions
- Monthly OTT subscriptions worth₹ 1000/month bundled at no extra cost
- Plans starting at just ₹ 398/month
- Leading 14 OTT apps with national, international, and regional content (Digital TV, Sports, Originals, TV Shows, etc.)
- First time in prepaid segment: One-click call centre support for annual plan users
LIST OF APPS:
|National apps
|International apps
|Regional apps
|1. JioCinema Premium
2. Disney+ Hotstar
3. Zee5
4. SonyLiv
|5. Prime Video (Mobile)
6. Lionsgate Play
7. Discovery+
8. Docubay
|9. SunNXT
10. Hoichoi
11. Planet Marathi
|12. Chaupal
13. EpicOn
14. KancchaLannka
FEATURES OF JIOTV PREMIUM PLAN:
- No hassle of purchasing multiple OTT subscriptions individually.
- No need to create multiple logins and remember password for each app independently.
- Access content from all the different OTT apps at a single destination
- Advance recommendation engine for ease of content discovery
- Multiple plan options to choose from with monthly, quarterly, and annual validity.
- One-click customer care call back and EMI facility available on annual plan recharge
STEPS TO USE PREMIUM OTT CONTENT:
- Recharge with any of the monthly, quarterly, or annual JioTV Premium Plan
- Sign-in to the JioTV app with the same Jio mobile number.
- Enjoy premium OTT app content through JioTV Premium tab
- No separate login or password required.
- Note:
- JioCinema Premium subscription available through coupon on user’s MyJio coupon section. Redeem coupon on JioCinema App to access premium content.
- Access Prime Video (Mobile Edition) and Disney+ hotstar content through their respective apps.
- Users need to activate Amazon Prime subscription through MyJio. Disney+ hotstar is activated during login into the app.
ATTACHMENTS:
- Master creatives – below
- Launch video – https://youtu.be/Nzvmr1SPFyo
NOTE: Plans will be available for new and existing Jio customers starting 15th December 2023
