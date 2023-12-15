JioTV Premium Plans
Jio redefines OTT entertainment with JioTV Premium Plans

By Yajati Keshari Rout
Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the New Year, Jio has brought a wide range of entertainment options for its customers. The company has launched 3 new mobile plans with a free OTT app subscription called JioTV Premium Plans.

  • Jio prepaid users will now enjoy unlimited entertainment with JioTV Premium Plans
  • Monthly, Quarterly & Annual plans bundled with unlimited data, voice, SMS and subscription to up to 14 leading OTT subscriptions
  • Monthly OTT subscriptions worth₹ 1000/month bundled at no extra cost
  • Plans starting at just ₹ 398/month
  • Leading 14 OTT apps with national, international, and regional content (Digital TV, Sports, Originals, TV Shows, etc.)
  • First time in prepaid segment: One-click call centre support for annual plan users

LIST OF APPS:

National apps International apps Regional apps
1. JioCinema Premium

2. Disney+ Hotstar

3. Zee5

4. SonyLiv

 5. Prime Video (Mobile)

6. Lionsgate Play

7. Discovery+

8. Docubay

 9. SunNXT

10. Hoichoi

11. Planet Marathi

 

 12. Chaupal

13. EpicOn

14. KancchaLannka

 

FEATURES OF JIOTV PREMIUM PLAN:

  1. No hassle of purchasing multiple OTT subscriptions individually.
  2. No need to create multiple logins and remember password for each app independently.
  3. Access content from all the different OTT apps at a single destination
  4. Advance recommendation engine for ease of content discovery
  5. Multiple plan options to choose from with monthly, quarterly, and annual validity.
  6. One-click customer care call back and EMI facility available on annual plan recharge

STEPS TO USE PREMIUM OTT CONTENT:

  1. Recharge with any of the monthly, quarterly, or annual JioTV Premium Plan
  2. Sign-in to the JioTV app with the same Jio mobile number.
  3. Enjoy premium OTT app content through JioTV Premium tab
  4. No separate login or password required.
  5. Note:
    1. JioCinema Premium subscription available through coupon on user’s MyJio coupon section. Redeem coupon on JioCinema App to access premium content.
    2. Access Prime Video (Mobile Edition) and Disney+ hotstar content through their respective apps.
  • Users need to activate Amazon Prime subscription through MyJio. Disney+ hotstar is activated during login into the app.

ATTACHMENTS:

  1. Master creatives – below
  2. Launch video – https://youtu.be/Nzvmr1SPFyo

NOTE: Plans will be available for new and existing Jio customers starting 15th December 2023

