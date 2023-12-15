Jio redefines OTT entertainment with JioTV Premium Plans

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the New Year, Jio has brought a wide range of entertainment options for its customers. The company has launched 3 new mobile plans with a free OTT app subscription called JioTV Premium Plans.

Jio prepaid users will now enjoy unlimited entertainment with JioTV Premium Plans

with JioTV Premium Plans Monthly, Quarterly & Annual plans bundled with unlimited data, voice, SMS and subscription to up to 14 leading OTT subscriptions

Monthly OTT subscriptions worth₹ 1000/month bundled at no extra cost

bundled at no extra cost Plans starting at just ₹ 398/month

Leading 14 OTT apps with national, international, and regional content (Digital TV, Sports, Originals, TV Shows, etc.)

(Digital TV, Sports, Originals, TV Shows, etc.) First time in prepaid segment: One-click call centre support for annual plan users

LIST OF APPS:

National apps International apps Regional apps 1. JioCinema Premium 2. Disney+ Hotstar 3. Zee5 4. SonyLiv 5. Prime Video (Mobile) 6. Lionsgate Play 7. Discovery+ 8. Docubay 9. SunNXT 10. Hoichoi 11. Planet Marathi 12. Chaupal 13. EpicOn 14. KancchaLannka

FEATURES OF JIOTV PREMIUM PLAN:

No hassle of purchasing multiple OTT subscriptions individually. No need to create multiple logins and remember password for each app independently. Access content from all the different OTT apps at a single destination Advance recommendation engine for ease of content discovery Multiple plan options to choose from with monthly, quarterly, and annual validity. One-click customer care call back and EMI facility available on annual plan recharge

STEPS TO USE PREMIUM OTT CONTENT:

Recharge with any of the monthly, quarterly, or annual JioTV Premium Plan Sign-in to the JioTV app with the same Jio mobile number. Enjoy premium OTT app content through JioTV Premium tab No separate login or password required. Note: JioCinema Premium subscription available through coupon on user’s MyJio coupon section. Redeem coupon on JioCinema App to access premium content. Access Prime Video (Mobile Edition) and Disney+ hotstar content through their respective apps.

Users need to activate Amazon Prime subscription through MyJio. Disney+ hotstar is activated during login into the app.

ATTACHMENTS:

Master creatives – below Launch video – https://youtu.be/Nzvmr1SPFyo

NOTE: Plans will be available for new and existing Jio customers starting 15th December 2023