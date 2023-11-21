Miscreants loot gold ornaments from a temple in Balasore

Balasore: Gold ornaments worth more than lakhs of rupees were looted by some miscreants from Hara Parvati and Kalika temple in Balasore district on Monday.

The incident took place in Langaleswar village under Jaleswar police limits in Balasore.

According to the sources, the dacoits broke the locks on the main door and barged in to the temple. And they later decamped with gold ornaments and other valuables. When the priest reached the temple, he noticed that the lock was broken and the gold jewelleries were missing.

He immediately informed the police about the robbery. The police rushed to the spot and carried out the preliminary inquiry into the matter. Further investigation is underway.