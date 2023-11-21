Angelina Jolie’s son blasts Brad Pitt

New York: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax Jolie-Pitt allegedly called his father a ‘world class a–hole’ in an Instagram post, a new report has claimed. Pax allegedly shared the post on the occasion of Father’s Day in 2020, four years after Angelina filed for a divorce. It is reported that Pax has a private Instagram account and three years ago, he shared a post for Brad. Daily Mail claimed that Pax called out his father on the occasion.

“Happy Father’s Day to this world class a–hole!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person,” Pax allegedly wrote, as reported by the UK daily. “You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence,” he allegedly added. The message appeared to be referring to Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father’s Day, you f–king awful human being!!!” he allegedly wrote. It is also claimed that the message was shared with a photo of Brad accepting his Oscar award for Best Supporting Actor in 2020. He had won for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The four youngest children who ‘tremble in fear,’ would be Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. The last three are Brad and Angelina’s biological children while Zahara was adopted by the ‘Maleficent’ actress in 2005 from Awasa, Ethiopia.

Pax as well, was adopted by Angelina from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam in 2007 when he was three years old. A year later he was formally adopted by Brad.

Well, it seems it’s not only Pax who holds grudges against Brad as Zahara who recently joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in Spellman College’s Atlanta campus, dropped Pitt from her last name.

Angelina along with Pax and Maddox was present to celebrate the Zahara’s luncheon in Georgia.