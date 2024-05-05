EAM S Jaishankar Emphasises India’s Role as ‘Vishwabandhu’

Cuttack: Prime Minister Modi’s vision of India becoming a ‘Vishwaguru’ (world leader) is gradually transforming into reality as the nation now stands as a ‘Vishwabandhu’ (friend of the world), leading global problem-solving initiatives. Therefore, increase in connectivity with other foreign countries is the need of time for this Vishwabandhu. This was the key message delivered by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at a gathering at the local Nishamani Convention Theater on Sunday.

EAM Jaishankar highlighted India’s unique position amidst global instability. While many countries struggle with conflict and threats of war, India remains relatively distant from such turmoil. India’s engagement with other nations has transformed it into a global friend. Notably, India’s remarkable growth in digital technology and investment has garnered attention. Now, the country seeks to enhance connectivity worldwide, along with the Europe from India’s coastal regions, emphasizing its commitment to global engagement and connectivity. The Modi government is considering enhancing connectivity from India’s coast to UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia, and even from Odisha’s coast to Vietnam.

Our foreign policy has a direct impact on every citizen. As we enhance connectivity, our people have the opportunity to improve their financial well-being. Ultimately, India has the potential to transform from being a global friend (Vishwabandhu) to a world leader (Vishwaguru). Jaishankar also acknowledged the contribution of the Odia community, with a significant number of them among the 90 million Indian immigrants in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries, in fostering India’s image as a World Friend.

The minister further outlined the Modi government’s various schemes, from birth to old age, including the Food Security Mission, Saubhagya Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Drinking Water Yojana, and Housing Yojana. He noted that while earlier network technologies like 2G, 3G, and 4G were developed in Europe and China, the 5G network is being developed in India, underlining the growing importance of ‘Make in India’.

The ‘Make in India’ initiative has led to significant domestic production, with the country now exporting weapons and ammunition worth 20 thousand crores to foreign countries. During the Covid pandemic, India manufactured vaccines and distributed them globally, earning a special place in the world market. Over the past decade, our economy has witnessed significant growth, and this positive trajectory is expected to continue for the next 25 years. In the financial sector, our country is projected to achieve a growth rate of 7 to 8 percent. By fostering local talent and investing in human resources, we can uplift many lives.

The BJP’s intellectual event, was attended by Lok Sabha BJP MP candidate Bhartruhari Mahtab, Barbati-Cuttack BJP candidate Dr Puruna chandra Mohaptra, Choudwar-Cuttack BJP candidate Nayan Kishore Mohanty, City BJP President Lalatendu Badu, BJP corporator Gagan Ojha and hundreds of BJP workers and leaders.