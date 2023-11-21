Rape survivor hacked to death by accused, his brother released on bail days ago

Uttar Pradesh: In a shocking incident, a rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi was killed in broad-day-light by her accused and his brother.

While superintendent of police Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said primary investigations indicated that it was the accused’s brother who murdered her, the girl’s kin claimed that the accused was also involved. Several police teams were constituted to arrest the culprits, he added.

The rape accused, who lived in the same village as the girl, was recently released from jail on bail. An FIR was lodged against him on the basis of a complaint lodged by the survivor a few months ago. The girl’s relatives also alleged that the accused and his family had been forcing them to settle for a compromise.

Around 5.30 pm Monday, the rape accused, his brother and aides chased the girl outside the village while she was returning from fields, and killed her with an axe.

The Additional SP said that both the accused are absconding and police is looking for them.

According to him, the woman had registered a rape case against Pawan three years ago. At the time of the alleged rape incident, she was a minor and the case was registered under the stringent POCSO Act.

Pawan’s brother Ashok is accused in another murder case and was released on bail two days ago. The brothers though to confront the victim and her family to force them to take the case back.

However, she refused to withdraw the rape case, following which they chased her down and killed her mercilessly with an axe. She was returning from her farm when the accused attacked her.

“There was a dispute between two parties in the same community regarding an old rivalry and litigation… members of one party killed the girl with a sharp weapon. A police complaint was filed and the accused have been booked,” Kaushambi Superintendent of Police, Brijesh Srivastava, said in a video statement released on X.