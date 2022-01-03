Minor Girl Raped, Thrown Out Of Moving Car In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A minor girl was allegedly raped and thrown out of a moving car in the state capital Bhubaneswar.

The identity of the victim minor was not known immediately.

Reportedly, during patrolling, cops found the minor girl lying near a petrol pump in the Mancheswar area.

The minor has been sent for medical examination by the PCR van to Capital Hospital in Unit-6, sources said.

Though the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, it is being suspected that the minor has been sexually assaulted by some miscreants inside the car and then has been thrown out of the vehicle.

A probe has been launched and further investigation is underway in this regard.