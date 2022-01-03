Remembering Savitribai Phule On Her Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Today is the birth anniversary of social reformer and feminist icon Savitribai Phule. She is remembered for her vital role in championing women rights in India.

Phule was born on January 3, 1831, in Maharashtra. She along with her husband Jyotirao Phule, founded one of India’s first girls’ schools in Pune, at Bhide Wada, in 1848.

Savitribai was a crusader for women empowerment as she broke all stereotypes and spent her life promoting the noble cause of women’s education.

Phule not only became the first female teacher in the country but went on to set up 17 more schools. She was actively involved with the lives of the students and regularly conducted meetings with parents to emphasize the importance of education for girls.

Phule also opened a women’s shelter called the Home for the Prevention of Infanticide where widows could deliver their children and leave them for adoption if they wanted.

She was against the child marriage and strongly opposed the Sati tradition.

Savitribai also used her voice to raise awareness regarding widow remarriage.

Savitribai Phule stood up for the rights of women and fought against injustice against them at a time when women were subjected to oppression.

The first modern Indian feminists, she also stood up against widow shaving their heads.

In 1998, a stamp was released by India Post in honour of Savitribai

Savitribai Phule also opened a care center for pregnant rape victims and aided deliver their baby. The care center was called “Balhatya Pratibandhak Griha.

Savitribai Phule and her adopted son, Yashwant, opened a clinic to treat those affected by the worldwide Third Pandemic of the bubonic plague when it appeared in the area around Pune in 1897.

She died on March 10, 1897 after contracting a disease while trying to save a 10-year-old boy.