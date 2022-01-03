Puri Jagannath Temple Reopens For All Devotees Amid COVID-19 Protocol 

Puri: The Jagannath Temple in Puri reopened its doors for all devotees after two days to curb the spread of coronavirus amid rising Omicron cases across the State.

Reportedly, the temple was shut on 31.12.2021 and 01.01.2022 on account of a large gathering that was anticipated on those days.

The devotees can enter the temple for the darshan of Lords from 5:30 AM to 9:30 PM on all days. However, the temple will remain closed for public darshan on all Sundays as per the SOP.

Meanwhile, the district and police administration have made Extensive arrangements so that the COVID protocols will be strictly followed by the visitors.