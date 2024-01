Minor Boy Hospitalised After Manja Thread Slits His Throat In Balasore

Balasore: A seven-year-old boy is in critical condition after the manja thread of a kite tragically slit his throat in Balasore on Wednesday.

The minor victim was on the pillion seat of a motorcycle with his father when the mishap took place.

Immediately, the child was rescued and admitted to a local hospital and later shifted to Cuttack for further treatment.