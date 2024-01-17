Urvashi Rautela Looks Oh-so-fab In Sequinned Fuschia Pink Off-shoulder Dress

Urvashi Rautela, a stunning Bollywood actress, exuded beauty resembling a real-life Barbie doll at a recent event. Opting for an extravagant all-pink look, she wore a striking mini dress adorned with oversized sequins. by the brand Cover story.

Completing the ensemble, Urvashi complemented the look with sleek, straight hair, emerald green earrings, and doll-like blue lenses. The photo highlights her well-defined legs and arms, shimmering akin to gold, harmonizing with her glittering high heels.

Urvashi Rautela posted the pics with the caption “Champion is made of good (best) heart”. Fans also showered love on the actress, one fan wrote, “Flawless “, another wrote, “Your so beautiful Urvashirautela ”

https://www.instagram.com/p/ C2J2UyZIZ5H/?img_index=1

https://www.instagram.com/p/ C2J2sKwooiD/?img_index=1

Previously, Urvashi made a glamorous statement during her day out, choosing a stunning blue metallic bodycon dress that accentuated her sleek figure and curves. The full-sleeve, turtleneck design added an elegant touch, making it versatile for different occasions. Her minimal yet charming beauty featured open tresses, styled in loose waves, framing her face with effortless glamour.

To infuse extra flair into her ensemble, Urvashi paired the outfit with black leather boots and adorned studded danglers, creating a perfect complement. Her makeup featured well-contoured cheeks and a subtle pink lip tint. Adding a touch of mystery, she completed the look with black shades to protect her eyes. Undeniably, Urvashi Rautela looked stunning as she graced the city, posing happily for the paparazzi.

Urvashi remains one of today’s busiest celebrities on the professional front. In the past year, she made notable special appearances in four Telugu films – Bro, Skanda, Waltair Veerayya, and Agent. Additionally, she starred in the web series Inspector Avinash, alongside Randeep Hooda. Upcoming projects include Dil Hai Grey and her debut in Telugu cinema with Black Rose.