Milind Deora Joins Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena After Quitting Congress

New Delhi: Former Union Minister Milind Deora resigned from the Congress party and has joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Congress, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years,” he added.

Speaking to reporters at his Mumbai home, Milind Deora said that he quit Congress to walk on the “path of development”.

“I am going walking on the path of development,” Mr Deora said as he stepped out of his house with wife Pooja to visit Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi to offer prayers.

Hours before the official induction of Milind Deora and several other Congress leaders to the Shinde fold, Eknath Shinde said he was not aware of the developments but Milid Deora was welcome to the party.

After joining the Shinde Sena, Milind Deora explained why he decided the quit the Congress severing the ties of decades. Milind said the Congress his father joined was different from present-day Congress as their focus now is to only oppose PM Modi. “If PM Modi today says Congress is a good party, they would oppose it,” Milind said adding that he wanted to be part of politics of GAIN – growth, aspiration, inclusivity, nationalism and not politics of PAIN, personal attack, injustice and negativity.