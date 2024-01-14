Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain GASLIGHTS Ankita Lokhande For NOT Handling Her Relationship After Karan Johar Schools Him For Being An Incapable Husband

Mumbai: Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande’s marriage has been hitting the rocks in Bigg Boss 17 house. In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, guest Karan Johar is seen counselling them on the differences and misunderstandings between them. Karan questions Vicky for not standing up for Ankita when his mom was interrogating her. However, the promo then shows Vicky justifying his family’s reactions to her actions and schooling her on what’s wrong on her part.

Colors shared the new Bigg Boss 17 promo on Instagram with the caption: “#WeekendKaVaar mein, kya Vicky aur Ankita suljha paayenge unke rishtey ki adchan (Will Ankita and Vicky be able to sort out their differences in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode)?”

Karan questions Vicky why as a husband he couldn’t ask his wife about why was she apologising and what’s the matter. The netizens have mixed responses after seeing this latest promo and start a debate over who is right in this case.

In the promo, Karan Johar tells Vicky, “Aapki ma Ankita ko aake sawaal pujhti hain, tab pati hone ke naate aapko unke peejhe khade rahna chahiye (you should have stood behind Ankita like a pillar of support when your mom was interrogating her).” During a conversation, Ankita is seen telling Vicky, “Your father called my mom and asked her, ‘Did you also beat up your husband like this?'” Vicky asks her in return, “What your father would have said (in that situation)?”

Going by his toxic image, very conveniently Vicky blames Ankita for not being able to handle their marriage and reminds her of being on national television. Vicky questions Ankita about what his mother told her after an entry into the house, she informs him how his father called her mother after watching her hitting him with chappals in the house.

Vicky in defence questions Ankita what would be her father’s reaction after seeing her doing this with her husband. Ankita says nothing as the promo ends on that note.

The promo also shows Vicky schooling Ankita, saying, “Aap kahi pe apni koi cheez sambhal nahi pati, wo national television pe sahi nahi dikh raha, aap kab samjhogi is baat ko (You fail to take care of your things and this doesn’t look right on the national television. When will you understand this)?”