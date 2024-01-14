Internet reacts to The Academy posting Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge song

Mumbai: The Academy shared a video clip of a song from the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, The Academy posted a brief video from the song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. It also called the film ‘classic’.

Posting the video, The Academy wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol performing the classic song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna from 1995’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.”

Reacting to the post, a fan said, “The academy posting this makes me emotional. These two have contributed so much to Bollywood and I look forward to the day that they are honoured as well!” “DDLJ – the longest running movie in the history of Indian cinema. Legacy of Shah Rukh Khan,” wrote an Instagram user.

