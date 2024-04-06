Microsoft Warns About Chinese AI Attack on Indian Elections

New Delhi: The tech giant company Microsoft has warned of a probable Chinese Artificial Intelligence attack to manipulate Lok Sabha elections in India and other major democracies like the US and South Korea. The warning was issued following China’s experimental use of AI influencing Taiwan’s presidential election result.

Microsoft Threat Analysis Center general manager Clint Watts said, “With major elections taking place around the world this year, particularly in India, South Korea and the United States, we assess that China will, at a minimum, create and amplify AI-generated content to benefit its interests.”

In this year, nearly half of the global population, which is 49%, will participate in general elections in their respective nations. This includes the European Union and 64 other countries worldwide. There is a potential risk of China exploiting AI to manipulate these elections in major countries to install governments that are favourable to them. China could use AI to generate counterfeit political advertisements. Plans are underway to disseminate various deepfake videos on social media platforms, which could significantly influence people during an election year.

AI has the potential to mislead people by providing incorrect information about different candidates. Microsoft warns that unchecked content could lead to the spread of fake and false information, thereby swaying public opinion.

As per the reports, a Chinese cyber group was very active during the Taiwan election, using AI to create fake audios, memes, and videos. The group’s objective was to tarnish the reputation of certain candidates and manipulate voter opinions. Microsoft foresees a similar scenario unfolding in India, with China potentially attempting to influence the elections.