Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 To Release This June, Makers Share New Poster
South superstar powerhouse Kamal Haasan is set to reprise his iconic role as the formidable Senapathy in the upcoming film ‘Indian 2’. The film’s producers unveiled a new poster featuring Haasan on Saturday, announcing the movie’s release this June.
Lyca Productions, the distributors of ‘Indian 2’, released a poster showcasing Kamal Haasan in a white shirt and veshti, exuding a subtle yet intimidating aura. They urged fans to prepare for Senapathy’s return as ‘Indian 2’ is slated to hit the cinemas this June, promising an epic saga.
Gear up for the comeback of Senapathy! INDIAN-2 is all set to storm in cinemas this JUNE. Mark your calendar for the epic saga! #Indian2
🌟 #Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan
🎬 @shankarshanmugh
🎶 @anirudhofficial
📽️ @dop_ravivarman
✂️🎞️ @sreekar_prasad
🛠️ @muthurajthangvl… pic.twitter.com/kwiKyAcNta
— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) April 6, 2024
A sequel to the legendary film ‘Indian’ by director Shankar and Kamal Haasan, ‘Indian 2’, faced numerous obstacles during its production. From the Covid-19 pandemic to a tragic crane accident that resulted in four fatalities, the film’s journey was marked by significant delays
Directed by Shankar, the ‘Indian 2’ is an action-packed vigilante film where Kamal Haasan returns as Senapathy, a character battling corruption. The film boasts a star-studded cast including SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Nedumudi Venu, and Kalidas Jayaram in key roles.
