Max Temp Soars to 43 °C or Above at 4 Places In Odisha; Angul Hottest

Bhubaneswar: As many as 23 places in Odisha recorded maximum temperature of 40 °C or above on Saturday and Angul was the hottest place in the state with the mercury rising to 43.5 °C, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said in its evening bulletin on weather observations.

As per the IMD regional centre here, the day temperature was recorded at 43 °C or above at four places which are: – Angul at 43.5 °C, Malkangiri at 43.2 °C and Titilagarh & Boudh at 43 °C each.

The mercury also soared to 40 °C or above at several other places including Bhawanipatna at 42.8°C, followed by Bolangir & Nayagarh at 42.3 °C each, Paralakhemundi & Talcher at 42 °C each, Jharsuguda 41.8 °C, Sambalpur at 41.7°C, Sonepur at 41.2 °C, Hirakud & Phulbani 41.1 °C each, Dhenkanal 41°C, Sundargarh 40.8 °C, Keonjhargarh at 40.4°C, Bargarh at 40.2 °C

The day temperature in the twin cities of Cuttack & Bhubaneswar was recorded at 40.1 °C and 39.6 respectively.